Pick YOUR Backstage At The Oregon Jamboree This Weekend!

NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 wants YOU to win with us this extended 4th of July weekend, so you can decide for yourself who you’ll meet at the 25th Annual Oregon Jamboree Music Festival. That’s right, whether it’s Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, or Lauren Alaina – we’re giving you a pair of 3-day passes & camping at the festival when you win + qualifying you to pick who YOU want to meet up with backstage!
Check out the lineup below so you know who you’d choose then listen for the special #FreeAt15After Oregon Jamboree keywords, starting at 1:15pm on Friday, and text ’em to 54994 to win!
Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
Friday Aug. 4th
Main Stage
Maddie Leigh
Cloverdayle
Tucker Beatherd
Jason Aldean
2nd Stage
TBD
Melody Guy
Maddie Leigh
Cloverdayle
Saturday Aug. 5th
Main Stage
Scotty Mac Band
John King
Home Free
Drake White and The Big Fire
Chris Janson
Little Big Town
2nd Stage
Country Challenge Winner
Slicker
Scotty Mac Band
John King
Home Free
Sunday Aug. 6th
Main Stage
Lauren Alaina
Eric Paslay
Chase Rice
Kenny Rogers
2nd Stage
Jessie Leigh
Nash Brothers
Danny Black