Pick YOUR Backstage At The Oregon Jamboree This Weekend!

June 25, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: 4th Of July, Backstage, Festival, Jason Aldean, Kenny Rogers, Little Big Town, Oregon, oregon jamboree, Pick Ur, sweet home, tickets

NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 wants YOU to win with us this extended 4th of July weekend, so you can decide for yourself who you’ll meet at the 25th Annual Oregon Jamboree Music Festival.  That’s right, whether it’s Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, or Lauren Alaina   we’re giving you a pair of 3-day passes & camping at the festival when you win + qualifying you to pick who YOU want to meet up with backstage!

Check out the lineup below so you know who you’d choose then listen for the special #FreeAt15After Oregon Jamboree keywords, starting at 1:15pm on Friday, and text ’em to 54994 to win!

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

Friday Aug. 4th

Main Stage 

Maddie Leigh
Cloverdayle
Tucker Beatherd
Jason Aldean

2nd Stage

TBD
Melody Guy
Maddie Leigh
Cloverdayle

Saturday Aug. 5th

Main Stage

Scotty Mac Band
John King
Home Free
Drake White and The Big Fire
Chris Janson
Little Big Town

2nd Stage

Country Challenge Winner
Slicker
Scotty Mac Band
John King
Home Free

Sunday Aug. 6th

Main Stage

Lauren Alaina
Eric Paslay
Chase Rice
Kenny Rogers

2nd Stage

Jessie Leigh
Nash Brothers
Danny Black

 

