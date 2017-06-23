Toby Keith’s Lighting Up “Whacky Tobaccy” in New Video Featuring Willie Nelson

Toby Keith dropped a new song and video for “Whacky Tobaccy”. And who else do you ask to help you with a song that is an ode to marijuana than Willie Nelson.

They filmed the video on Toby Keith’s bus, and it looks like they all had a blast with this one.

Toby wrote the song with long time writing partner Scotty Emerick.

“Wacky Tobaccy is a slogan, a saying, that’s been around forever, and no one has ever put it in a song,” Keith notes in a press release. “When we were working on [this song], somebody asked if the saying has ever been written in a song, and I said, ‘No, but they will now.’”

