Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 23rd

Ron Howard has been named the new director of the untitled Han Solo movie following co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller‘s sudden exit from the film due to creative differences. Despite the switch in directors, the movie is still scheduled for release May 25, 2018. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm released a statement saying, “We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.” The movie still has several weeks left of production and Howard will reportedly begin working immediately to review the footage already shot and figure out a plan of action to move forward. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

On Thursday, Johnny Depp became the latest celeb to come under fire after making a remark aimed at President Trump when he appeared onstage at UK’s Glastonbury festival. “Can we bring Trump here?” Depp asked the crowd. “I think he needs help. This is going to be in the press and it will be horrible…When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” After making the joke–an apparent reference to John Wilkes Booth, who shot President Lincoln–Depp added, “I want to clarify. I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.” The Secret Service has since said they’re aware of Depp’s remarks, but added, “We cannot discuss…the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.” (Read more from CNN)

A man marked a milestone we all dream of yesterday when he visited Disneyland for the 2,000th consecutive day. Jeff Reitz, an Air Force veteran and Disneyland Annual Passholder, began his daily visits to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Jan. 1, 2012 and has gone every day ever since. He says the theme parks give him something to look forward to every day. His favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds — and he enjoys the shows, as well as listening to the music, and interacting with cast members. He said he will continue to treat himself to the daily Disneyland visits “for as long as he can.” (Read more from Q13)

If your weekend plans include traveling on Interstate 90 between Seattle and Spokane, or using any of the highways in and around the greater Seattle area, prepare for traffic backups starting today through Monday morning. Click the Q13 image for more information about statewide delays expected this weekend, which could also be the HOTTEST weekend of the year!