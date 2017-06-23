Only 3 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Luke Bryan Reveals New Song

June 23, 2017 6:52 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Like You Say You Do, Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan recently debuted a brand-new song “Like You Say You Do” with his fans at a VIP event before a show in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The unreleased tune that finds the singer wishing for the chance to be with another guy’s girlfriend.

As a disclaimer before he played, Byran warned the audience he might forget the words…which he did according to The Boot.

But even when Luke slips up, it’s the cutest thing ever!

At one point during his performance, he forgot the lyrics and said, “Aw, I’m screwin’ it up! Hold on — I always mess this one up.”

He tried to restart the line, but got mixed up again and said, “Aw, whatever. Watermelon, watermelon, watermelon.”  (You know that trick right? Just mouth the word “watermelon” when you don’t know the words… Yeah Luke went for it and it was hilarious) 

