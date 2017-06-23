Only 3 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Carrie Underwood To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

June 23, 2017 7:15 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Underwood is one of the celebrities who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of its Class of 2018.

Underwood earns her star in the Recording category alongside musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Harry Connick, Jr.

Some of the other celebrities who were named to the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2018 include Jack Black, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Hamill,Gillian Anderson, Jennifer Lawrence, Minnie Mouse, Simon Cowell and many more according to E! News.

In addition, the late Steve Irwin will also be recognized for his contributions.

