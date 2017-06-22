Thomas Rhett Confirms His New Album Is Coming This Fall

Thomas Rhett has confirmed that is next album will be released “this fall.”

While Rhett hasn’t shared many other details about the project, he did reveal that one of the songs was inspired by his adorable newly-adopted daughter Willa Gray.

“It’s about my daughter and the passing of time,” Rhett tells Taste of Country of new track “Life Changes.”

“It basically goes from me being in college to me being here now and how drastically my life has changed in the last five or six years and Willa being a huge part of that changing.”

Rhett tells Rolling Stone, “And there’s this one line that says ‘Ain’t it funny how life changes? / You wake up and nothing’s the same,’ and I would say that completely sums up the journey of my life right now. You think you have it all figured out and all of a sudden you wake up and you’re having a baby. So many things are changing as far as going from a [show] opener to a headliner – there are a lot of firsts for us this year – and there’s a couple of songs on the album that sum it up, but I would say that one line represents life as a whole for me right now.”

He went on to say, “My life is changing in such an emotional way, so you can probably expect to hear a lot of sappy songs about my children soon, but I love feel-good music,” he says.

“I am a sucker for sad songs so there will be a couple on the record for sure, but we’re gonna keep the energy rocking and making everybody want to dance.”

The as-yet-untitled album will follow Rhett’s 2015 release ‘Tangled Up’.