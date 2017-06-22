Luke Combs Covers Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man”

Luke Combs did an amazing job tackling Brooks and Dunn’s “Brand New Man” during a recent acoustic performance for the Sony Music Nashville series Live @ 1201.

In a video of the performance that hit the web this week, Combs is seen belting out the tune with a instrumental and vocal help from his two guitarists, Tyler King and Rob Williford.

As Rolling Stone Country points out, Combs is a big fan of Brooks and Dunn and previously wore a T-shirt featuring the duo on the CMT Awards red carpet.

Combs’ debut album This One’s for You landed at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release, and his songwriting, easygoing manner, and a voice that can sing just about anything have all contributed to making him one of 2017’s biggest new success stories in country.