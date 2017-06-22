Luke Bryan Debuts New Song ‘Like You Say You Do’

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan recently debuted a brand-new song “Like You Say You Do” with his fans at a VIP event before a show in Alpharetta, Georgia. As a disclaimer before he played, Byran warned the audience he might forget the words, which he did.

At one point during his performance, he forgot the lyrics and remarked, “Aw, I’m screwin’ it up! Hold on — I always mess this one up.” He tries to restart the line, but got mixed up again and said, “Aw, whatever. Watermelon, watermelon, watermelon.”

The unreleased tune centers around the protagonist wishing for the chance to be with another guy’s girlfriend because he knows he can treat her better. Bryan sings, “If you ain’t gonna love her like you say you do / I wanna love her like you say you do.”

Watch the video below.