Pizza Flavored Ice Cream Is a VERY Real Thing!

So we watch Chopped on the Food Network, and they are always making funky ice creams on that show. We saw one guy make a zucchini ice cream just last night. But PIZZA FLAVORED ICE CREAM??? Yes, we are being totally serious! Pizza flavored ice cream is a thing!

Little Baby’s Ice Cream in Philadelphia posted a picture of their new flavor on Instagram. It’s a light orange ice cream that contains “tomato, basil, oregano, salt and garlic.”

Would you EAT this food creation? Or would you say pass and run out as quickly as possible?