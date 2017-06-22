Only 4 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Pizza Flavored Ice Cream Is a VERY Real Thing!

June 22, 2017 7:26 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: ice cream, little baby's ice cream, Philadelphia, pizza, pizza flavored ice cream, summer

So we watch Chopped on the Food Network, and they are always making funky ice creams on that show. We saw one guy make a zucchini ice cream just last night. But PIZZA FLAVORED ICE CREAM??? Yes, we are being totally serious! Pizza flavored ice cream is a thing!

Little Baby’s Ice Cream in Philadelphia posted a picture of their new flavor on Instagram. It’s a light orange ice cream that contains “tomato, basil, oregano, salt and garlic.”

Would you EAT this food creation? Or would you say pass and run out as quickly as possible?

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live