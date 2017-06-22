Country Stars Nominated For Teen Choice Awards

The nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards have been revealed, with two country acts earning nods in the all-genre categories this year.

Sam Hunt’s latest hit “Body Like A Backroad” picked up a nomination in the all-genre Choice Song: Male Artist category, while Florida Georgia Line’s single “God, Your Mama, And Me” featuring the Backstreet Boys collected an all-genre Choice Collaboration nod.

In the Choice Country Artist category, Hunt and FGL will also go up against Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan for the coveted trophy.

Blake also nabbed a nod in the Choice TV Personality category.

The Teen Choice Awards will air live on FOX on August 13 at 8 PM ET.

The full list of nominees can be seen HERE.

Voting will be open through June 22 at 9:00 PM PT (12 AM ET), and fans are allowed 10 votes per category.