Canaan Smith Victim of Car Break-in

June 22, 2017 8:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: bus, California, Canaan Smith, Tour

Everything started great for Canaan Smith who was set to perform back-to-back shows in California this week.

The country star even shared a photo while stopping by the Golden Gate Bridge saying, “Perfect day to scope the bay.”

Perfect day to scope the bay. Hangin with @953krty tonight!

A post shared by Canaan Smith 🔈 (@canaansmith) on

Later in the day, things took a turn when Canaan noticed that someone had broken into his rental car after enjoying dinner at a restaurant in San Jose according to Rare Country.

Nightmare ending to a great day…rental got broken into…they took guitar, in-ears, computers, etc….

A post shared by Canaan Smith 🔈 (@canaansmith) on

Smith shared photos of his rental car’s smashed window, calling the break-in a “nightmare ending to a great day.”

“They took guitar, in-ears, computers, etc …,” Smith shares.

Unfortunately, Smith’s recent car break-in isn’t the first time he’s encountered trouble on the road. According to The Boot, in July of 2016, the singer’s tour bus caught fire.

The singer has not shared an update on the break-in, but fans are sharing their support for the singer and his crew, and everyone is thankful that at least they are all safe.

