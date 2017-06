The Mariners are at Safeco for a 5 game home stand against The Tigers and Astros.

Thursday night is Pride Night. The M’s play The Tigers and Seattle singer songwriter Mary Lambert will sing the National Anthem.

The Astros come to town Friday night. Stay the whole game because it’s Fireworks Night!

Saturday is Turn Back The Clock Night. The first 20,000 fans get a Mariners Retro Hat!

Sunday’s game is a 1:10 start and is 2nd Chance Fathers Day Backpack Coolers!

Go M’s!!!