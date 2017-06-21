That Dierks Bentley Tour Opener Might Be Dierks In Disguise

Dierks Bentley is a huge fan of bluegrass music.

Now, the country singer has taken this love one step further by kicking off his own shows on his ‘What the Hell Tour’ as the frontman in an opening act called the Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band.

Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi have joined him on tour for the opening slots, but fans who arrive early may have gotten to listen to this group of string players, made up of Bentley and members of his own band, according to Rolling Stone.

To those in the lawn seats, the Bolo Boys look like a typicak group of string players. But fans in the first few rows were quick to recognize the guitar player in the big hat and sunglasses as Bentley himself.

For a recent Pennsylvania show, the Bolo Boys even played one of Bentley’s hits “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do.”