Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 21st

1.

Amazon has just unveiled their new Prime Wardrobe program which allows Prime customers to try on clothes before they buy them. Prime members can choose three or more pieces across clothes, accessories and shoes from brands including Adidas, Levi’s, Theory, Hugo Boss, Milly, Lacoste and more— all at no additional cost, plus free shipping — to try at home for seven days. Don’t like your picks? Just drop off the box at a UPS location or schedule a free pick-up. But there are also savings involved! Keep three or four items to save 10 percent off your purchase, and keep five or more for savings of 20 percent. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

Amazon Prime Wardrobe will let you try on clothes before you buy them https://t.co/AS8RxpDiEu pic.twitter.com/NOJdwnRjhB — The Verge (@verge) June 21, 2017

2.

Uber’s founder Travis Kalanick has stepped down as CEO from the ride-sharing company. His resignation comes in the wake of 20 employees being fired recently after a law firm looked into over 200 incidents of sexual harassment, bullying and other massive issues reported by Uber employees in the past four months. (Read more from New York Times)

Meanwhile, Uber also announced that it will now give passengers the option to tip their drivers. In addition to the built-in tipping option, they revealed plans to charge riders by the minute if they keep drivers waiting more than two minutes. Uber is also reducing the time that riders have to cancel a ride to avoid being slapped with a $5 fee from five minutes to two minutes after summoning a driver. While Uber won’t take any part of the tips given drivers, it will continue to collect a portion of ride-cancellation fees and the new waiting-time charges. (Read more from LA Times)

3.

Bachelor in Paradise is back in business after claims of misconduct on set halted production last week. ABC and Warner Bros. released statements Tuesday confirming the show will resume filming after a thorough investigation. “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” the statement reads. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.” (Read more from People)

4.

An Ohio photographer has seen her pics go viral just days after sharing a set of hilarious photos over the weekend. The catch was the pics included the best man/best friend who is “losing” his best friend to the bride. The couple had fun with their engagement photos when they had “I Do” spelled out on the bottom of their shoes and the groom’s best friend sat next to them with “N’T” to change the message to “I DON’T.” So when it came time for the wedding this weekend, they did a fun follow-up photo showing the bride’s shoes reading “I WON.” The pouting best man had nothing to say but, “SHUT UP.” The post has over 137,000 shares! (Read more from Fox 46)