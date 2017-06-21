Only 5 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Kane Brown Gets Vinyl Treatment

June 21, 2017 6:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Kane Brown has announced that he will reissue his self-titled debut album on vinyl later this month.

According to a press release shared by Billboard, the vinyl release will featured updated cover artwork, as well as the 11 tracks featured on the original album–seven of which were written by Brown.

First released in December 2016, Kane Brown earned Brown the fourth best-selling new artist debut across all genres in 2016.

The vinyl reissue will hit shelves on June 30.

To add a cherry on top of the big news, Kane also teased fans about working on new music.

