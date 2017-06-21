Kane Brown Gets Vinyl Treatment

Kane Brown has announced that he will reissue his self-titled debut album on vinyl later this month.

According to a press release shared by Billboard, the vinyl release will featured updated cover artwork, as well as the 11 tracks featured on the original album–seven of which were written by Brown.

First released in December 2016, Kane Brown earned Brown the fourth best-selling new artist debut across all genres in 2016.

The vinyl reissue will hit shelves on June 30.

To add a cherry on top of the big news, Kane also teased fans about working on new music.