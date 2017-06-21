Florida Georgia Line Announce Collaboration With Bebe Rexha

Florida Georgia Line has added new collaboration to their resume, teaming up with pop star Bebe Rexha on the track “Meant to Be” from her forthcoming EP, All Your Fault: Part 2.

Brian Kelley recently confirmed the news when he tweeted the word “Truth” in response to Music News & Rumors’ post about the possible collaboration.

Bebe Rexha will release a song titled 'Meant to Be' featuring Florida Georgia Line on her upcoming EP, 'All Your Fault: Pt. 2'. pic.twitter.com/JitzADNzSM — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) June 19, 2017

This is just the duo’s latest cross-genre partnership following their collaborative song “Last Day Alive” with The Chainsmokers, as well as their current Top 5 single “God, Your Mama, and Me” with the Backstreet Boys according to The Boot.

Not familiar with Bebe Rexha? Check out her video below.