Florida Georgia Line Announce Collaboration With Bebe Rexha

June 21, 2017 7:08 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Bebe Rexha, chainsmokers, Florida Geogia Line, Pop Music

Florida Georgia Line has added new collaboration to their resume, teaming up with pop star Bebe Rexha on the track “Meant to Be” from her forthcoming EP, All Your Fault: Part 2.

Brian Kelley recently confirmed the news when he tweeted the word “Truth” in response to Music News & Rumors’ post about the possible collaboration.

This is just the duo’s latest cross-genre partnership following their collaborative song “Last Day Alive” with The Chainsmokers, as well as their current Top 5 single “God, Your Mama, and Me” with the Backstreet Boys according to The Boot.

Not familiar with Bebe Rexha? Check out her video below.

