Faith Hill Reveals Gender of Fan’s Baby During Concert

June 21, 2017
Faith Hill had the honor during a recent concert to reveal the gender of a fan’s baby onstage.

Taste of Country reports that the big reveal occurred during a Soul2Soul tour stop in Illinois over the weekend, when Hill spotted a sign that read, “Will you please tell us boy or girl?”

Hill asked, “Wait, do you want to announce it or do you want me to be the first to know?”–at which point the couple handed her an envelope while McGraw stood on the stage in the background.

“Oh my gosh, it’s a boy!” Hill exclaimed as the couple embraced.

“That was honestly one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

This isn’t the first time Tim and Faith have had the lucky honor of helping a family make a big announcement.

In April, the couple revealed a baby’s gender at a tour stop in New Orleans during the opening weekend of their “Soul2Soul Tour.”

