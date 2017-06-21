Beat the Heat With Cereal Milkshakes and Fruit Frappuccinos

Summer is heating up and we’ve found the best ice-cold treats to cool you down!
Burger King is selling milkshakes (for a limited time) inspired by Lucky Charms and Froot Loops.
According to Burger King’s website, the Lucky Charms shake consists of marshmallow cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Lucky Charms on top.
The marshmallows from yesterday's lucky charms cereal has magically appeared on our shake! 😋. Yes, we added the marshmallows on top of the whip cream because you can never have enough of these marshmallows right? 😁The shake itself tastes exactly like a frozen version of your lucky charms cereal (ground up) in milk. It's fun and brings back childhood memories. What do you guys think? Is their froot loops or lucky charms shake better? 😋❤️ 📍: @burgerking
The Froot Loops shake consists of fruit cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Fruit Loops blended inside.
The shakes go well with the oh-so-delicious, guilty pleasure serving, and back by popular demand Mac-N-Cheetos.
Not to be outdone, Starbucks is unveiling two new frappuccinos this week: The Berry Prickly Pear Crème & Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème.
According to Refinery, the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème is made with a mango crème Frappuccino, poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree. That same puree is then layered on top to finish the beverage off. Starbucks explained in its official press release that prickly pears taste like tropical melon and berries.
The Mango Pineapple Crème Frappuccino is poured over a mango pineapple fruit puree. And it too gets topped with another layer. Here, the fruit flavors are fresh mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime. Both Frappuccino Crèmes will be gracing menus for a limited time this summer.
Two new frappuccinos hit Starbucks officially tomorrow on 6/20. We have the berry prickly pear & the mango-pineapple creme frappuccino. I'm not sure how prickly pear is supposed to taste, but this berry prickly pear one had a sweet berry taste with a tinge of tartiness. The mango-pineapple tasted like the base of the unicorn frap, but with swirls of pineapple flavoring. Who's tried these or is excited to give these a try? Let us know what you think 😋😍❤️ 📍: @starbucks #sbux