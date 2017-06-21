Only 5 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Beat the Heat With Cereal Milkshakes and Fruit Frappuccinos

June 21, 2017 8:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Food, Frappuccino, milkshake, Starbucks, summer

Summer is heating up and we’ve found the best ice-cold treats to cool you down!

Burger King is selling milkshakes (for a limited time) inspired by Lucky Charms and Froot Loops.

According to Burger King’s website, the Lucky Charms shake consists of marshmallow cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Lucky Charms on top.

The Lucky Charms Shake. Lucky you.

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on

The Froot Loops shake consists of fruit cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Fruit Loops blended inside.

The shakes go well with the oh-so-delicious, guilty pleasure serving, and back by popular demand Mac-N-Cheetos.

Not to be outdone, Starbucks is unveiling two new frappuccinos this week: The Berry Prickly Pear Crème &  Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème.

According to Refinery, the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème is made with a mango crème Frappuccino, poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree. That same puree is then layered on top to finish the beverage off. Starbucks explained in its official press release that prickly pears taste like tropical melon and berries.

The Mango Pineapple Crème Frappuccino is poured over a mango pineapple fruit puree. And it too gets topped with another layer. Here, the fruit flavors are fresh mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime. Both Frappuccino Crèmes will be gracing menus for a limited time this summer.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live