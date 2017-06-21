Beat the Heat With Cereal Milkshakes and Fruit Frappuccinos

Summer is heating up and we’ve found the best ice-cold treats to cool you down!

Burger King is selling milkshakes (for a limited time) inspired by Lucky Charms and Froot Loops.

According to Burger King’s website, the Lucky Charms shake consists of marshmallow cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Lucky Charms on top.

The Lucky Charms Shake. Lucky you. A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

The Froot Loops shake consists of fruit cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Fruit Loops blended inside.

Hold happiness. And then drink it. The Froot Loops Shake. pic.twitter.com/7BXWAPweZs — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 6, 2017

The shakes go well with the oh-so-delicious, guilty pleasure serving, and back by popular demand Mac-N-Cheetos.

Creamy mac n’ cheese inside. Cheetos flavor outside. Mac n’ Cheetos are now back for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/h7p7ysaL0m — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 23, 2017

Not to be outdone, Starbucks is unveiling two new frappuccinos this week: The Berry Prickly Pear Crème & Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème.

According to Refinery, the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème is made with a mango crème Frappuccino, poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree. That same puree is then layered on top to finish the beverage off. Starbucks explained in its official press release that prickly pears taste like tropical melon and berries.

The Mango Pineapple Crème Frappuccino is poured over a mango pineapple fruit puree. And it too gets topped with another layer. Here, the fruit flavors are fresh mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime. Both Frappuccino Crèmes will be gracing menus for a limited time this summer.