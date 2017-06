Some fans hand their phones over to performers for pics, but Dierks Bentley was handed something a little different at one of his shows over the weekend.

While walking through the crowd in Tampa, one dad handed over his newborn baby, and Dierks’ hilarious reaction was caught on camera.

When you are walking thru the crowd and someone hands you a maybe 2 week old baby😳. Sooooooo good tonight Tampa. Big deal for me and my guys and girls to sell this place out. Your love of country music was felt all night. See you on the #WhatTheHell video! A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Dierks looked shocked and almost terrified as he held the fan’s tiny 2-week-old baby, which was wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

Luckily, Dierks has three kids of his own, so he knows how to handle a baby.