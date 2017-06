When we look at our high school yearbook photo, we cringe. The hair! Those clothes! But Darius Rucker has nothing to cringe about in his high school photo. This guy was obviously a cool dude in his teen years! He tweeted a photo of himself in high school in South Carolina from 1982!

#TBT to Sophomore year pep rally. 1982 Middleton High School!! West Ashley, SC. pic.twitter.com/M7aauZdxdW — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) June 15, 2017

Listen to 941 KMPS all week to text & win your 3 day #941Watershed passes, camping, and we’ll let you pick your backstage passes! Listen on the :15’s starting at 6:15 am every morning with Seth & Kat!