Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 20th

1.

Tired of those left lane campers? You’re not alone! The Washington State Patrol is on the hunt for drivers who won’t get out of the passing lane. Troopers plan to crack down on violators statewide this week. “There is no fast lane in Washington. It’s a passing lane,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova said. If you’re caught camping in the left lane you’ll face a $136 ticket … so watch out. (Read more from Q13)

You asked. We listened. Our next traffic enforcement emphasis starts Tuesday! https://t.co/keqxbxXcCc — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 16, 2017

2.

American Idol wants Lionel Richie! TMZ reports that producers on the upcoming reboot are eyeing the “All Night Long” singer to join Katy Perry on the program’s judging panel. “Producers think Richie’s legendary music career makes him a perfect pick,” the outlet writes. “Richie is also extremely outgoing, which makes for good TV.” The biggest question at this point may be if Idol can afford Richie after reportedly paying Perry a whopping $25 million to join the reboot. It’s believed that Ryan Seacrest will also be brought back as host for an additional $10 to $15 million.

3.

Gal Gadot received a shockingly low salary for starring in the blockbuster hit Wonder Woman–at least by Hollywood standards. According to The Daily Dot, the actress made just $300,000 for her leading role in one of 2017’s most commercially and critically successful films. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. made a whopping $50 million for starring in Avengers and Henry Cavill earned a sweet $14 million for the first time he played Superman in Man of Steel. To be fair, Gadot was a relative unknown when she landed the role of Wonder Woman. It should be noted that Chris Evans also made “just” $300,000 when he starred in the first installment of Captain America. (Read more from Business Insider)

4.

The world’s biggest 4K widescreen TV probably costs more than your house…the new C Seed 262, which with a diagonal screen size of 262 in, is the world’s largest 4K widescreen TV – and it’s got a suitably large price to match. It comes with 10 integrated speakers for a 9.1 cinema surround sound environment; there is a remote-controlled fabric cover that protects the 19-foot-wide LED screen; and there’s even a built-in 4K media server. For a full installation, it will cost a fee of $38,500 on top of the purchase price of $549,000, which would bring the total cost to well over half a million dollars.If you have a wall big enough, you’ll also need some pretty strong brackets to hold the TV in place as it weighs in at a hefty 1,764 lb. (Read more from The Verge)