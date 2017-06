Have you heard the new one from Luke Combs? First he had Hurricane and now he’s back with “When It Rains It Pours!”

I'm originally from the other side of Washington, the little town of Prosser. Huge sports fan, grew up a Mariners and Seahawks fan and I'm a die-hard Huskies fan... even though I graduated from WSU. Weird, huh? I love being part of the country m...