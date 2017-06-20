Jason Aldean’s Wife Looks Gorgeous Showing Her Baby Bump In A Bikini

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are enjoying one of the most beautiful tropical vacations, and she’s looking stunning as they await their baby boy on the way!

Celebrating both her 30th birthday and Father’s Day, Brittany took to Instagram to share photos of the couple’s exciting tropical trip to Bermuda according to Country Music Nation.

The couple hopped aboard a private jet with friends and in addition to sharing sweet photos with her country superstar husband, Brittany also posed in a beach-side bikini snapshot looking as beautiful as ever with her baby bump in full view!

The couple hasn’t announced a due date yet, but we can tell these they be more excited for their gorgeous growing family!

☀️ A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

🌴☀️ A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY to this amazing human💙 Thank you for giving me lil man👶🏼🤰🏼 I love you with all my heart! A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:14am PDT