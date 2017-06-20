Dan and Shay Top The Charts And Announce New Single

Dan + Shay’s single “How Not To” has taken the top spot on country charts this week, giving the duo their third consecutive No. 1 song.
The duo shared their excitement in a video posted on Twitter yesterday (6/19), thanking fans and giving a shout-out to country radio for playing the tune.
But Dan + Shay wasn’t just celebrating their chart-topping hit; the duo also used the momentous day announce “Road Trippin'” as their new fan-voted single.
“Road Trippin’,” off of Dan + Shay’s Obsessed album, is available to stream and purchase now.