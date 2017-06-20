Dan and Shay Top The Charts And Announce New Single

Dan + Shay’s single “How Not To” has taken the top spot on country charts this week, giving the duo their third consecutive No. 1 song.

The duo shared their excitement in a video posted on Twitter yesterday (6/19), thanking fans and giving a shout-out to country radio for playing the tune.

Once again, thank you. 3 #1s in a row. What a dream. pic.twitter.com/TjLtgxY3of — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) June 19, 2017

But Dan + Shay wasn’t just celebrating their chart-topping hit; the duo also used the momentous day announce “Road Trippin'” as their new fan-voted single.

“Road Trippin’,” off of Dan + Shay’s Obsessed album, is available to stream and purchase now.