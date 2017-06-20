Only 6 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Dan and Shay Top The Charts And Announce New Single

June 20, 2017 7:11 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Dan Smyers, Dan+Shay, How Not To, Road Trippin, Shay Mooney

Dan + Shay’s single “How Not To” has taken the top spot on country charts this week, giving the duo their third consecutive No. 1 song.

The duo shared their excitement in a video posted on Twitter yesterday (6/19), thanking fans and giving a shout-out to country radio for playing the tune.

But Dan + Shay wasn’t just celebrating their chart-topping hit; the duo also used the momentous day announce “Road Trippin'” as their new fan-voted single.

“Road Trippin’,” off of Dan + Shay’s Obsessed album, is available to stream and purchase now.

