Shania Twain Takes Over TODAY Show

Shania Twain continued her comeback Friday on TODAY, where she delivered a red-hot performance that included classics like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man I Feel Like a Woman,” as well as her new single “Life’s About to Get Good.”

“I’m really feeling the love,” Twain said before her set.

“I didn’t realize how appreciated I was.”

Of her new single, she said, “It’s really about going dark to light, sad to happy, lost to found. It’s that euphoric feeling we get when we realize there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Twain also revealed she wrote “From This Moment On” while at a soccer game!