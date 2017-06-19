Only 8 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Shania Twain Takes Over TODAY Show

June 19, 2017 7:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: From This Moment On, Life's About To Get Good, Shania Now, Shania Twain, Today Show

Shania Twain continued her comeback Friday on TODAY, where she delivered a red-hot performance that included classics like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man I Feel Like a Woman,” as well as her new single “Life’s About to Get Good.”

“I’m really feeling the love,” Twain said before her set.

“I didn’t realize how appreciated I was.”

Of her new single, she said, “It’s really about going dark to light, sad to happy, lost to found. It’s that euphoric feeling we get when we realize there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Twain also revealed she wrote “From This Moment On” while at a soccer game!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live