Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need to Know-June 19th

1.

Thanks to a surge in Amazon stock after the company announced that it is buying Whole Foods, Jeff Bezos added another $1.8 billion to his net worth. Bezos is now worth about $84.6 billion total, leaving him just $5 billion shy of overtaking Bill Gates as the wealthiest person in the world. He has a good shot. Bezos, 53, is focused on aggressively expanding Amazon, while Gates, 61, wants to give most of his money away while working full time on philanthropy for the past few years with his wife, Melinda. (Read more from CNN)

Speaking of Amazon, their latest purchase of Whole Foods could change the grocery game for good. The move could cut into profits for food manufacturers, other supermarket chains such as the nation’s largest by market share, Kroger, and behemoths like Walmart, which is currently the biggest seller of groceries in the U.S. with more than one-quarter of the market. It also potentially creates a challenge for companies that deliver groceries such as Fresh Direct and Peapod, and ready-to-cook ingredients and recipes to customers’ doors, like Blue Apron and Sun Basket. “Once Amazon is a player in the industry, anything can go,” said one expert in food retail. (Read more from USA Today)

2.

Beyonce’s father turned to Twitter yesterday to announce that his daughter has given birth to her twins, confirming earlier media reports of the highly-anticipated celebrity birth. “They’re here!” wrote Mathew Knowles in a tweet that also included a digital birthday card reading: “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad.” The message was the first word from a family member about the birth of the twins, which reportedly took place last Monday, according to several unnamed sources. Neither Beyonce nor husband Jay Z has made any official announcement about the birth. TMZ said its sources reported that Beyonce gave birth to a boy and a girl on Monday and all three remained in a Los Angeles hospital because of a “minor issue.” All three will be “okay,” the website reported on Sunday. (Read more from Elite Daily)

3.

While the rollout of Katy Perry’s new album, Witness, hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as expected, the pop star’s still the queen of Twitter, where she’s become the first user to amass 100 million followers. Variety reports that Perry’s trailed by Justin Bieber (96.7 million followers), Barack Obama (90.8 million), arch nemesis Taylor Swift (85.1 million), and Rihanna (74.1 million).

4.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is known as a killer in the pool, but can he defeat a great white shark? Viewers will find out next month when Discovery airs a race between Phelps and a shark as part of its annual Shark Week event. “[Phelps] has one competition left to win,” the network says in a statement announcing the showdown. “An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps vs. Shark–the race is on!” The broadcast, titled Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White, will air on July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (Read more from Washington Post)