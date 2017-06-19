Only 6 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Kelsea Ballerini Talks About Her Exciting Wedding Plans

June 19, 2017 8:30 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: dress, Fashion, Kelsea Ballerini, morgan evans, Wedding

Kelsea Ballerini is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Morgan Evans, and revealed that she’s going to have not one, not two, but three wedding dresses when she gets married later this year!

“The whole wedding will be pretty nontraditional so I think that having a long, white dress is the only traditional part we will have,” the Tennessee native told E! News.

Part of the issue with narrowing down her dress to just one is that she’s never really had a perfect one in mind, she admitted.

“I always grew up thinking about my Grammys dress or my award show dress,” she said. “Not a wedding dress. I am excited; I’ve seen a few that I love so I’m sure we’ll get that one that will be awesome.”

Among the things the country songstress is most excited about? An open bar for their guests and karaoke at the reception. “[But it’s] only for the people that aren’t in the music industry,” she said. “You can’t be good at karaoke; it’s not allowed.”

While the couple are still working out details of their wedding, one thing they have agreed upon is an across-the-board ban on wedding crashers and exes.

