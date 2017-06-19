Jana Kramer Posts Father’s Day Tribute to Estranged Husband

Despite splitting with Mike Caussin last August, Jana Kramer took to Instagram on Father’s Day to write a sweet message to her estranged husband Mike Caussin, whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter named Jolie with.

We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl. Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on… you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Kramer and Caussin split after the former football player was caught cheating on her according to Entertainment Tonight. It was later revealed that the former NFL player had entered a rehabilitation center in Mississippi following their separation due to sex addiction.

However, it seems that recently the pair has been trying to work on their relationship.

In early May, Jana threw the first pitch at the Dodgers game, then afterwards was seen hanging out with her husband.