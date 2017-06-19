How Your Favorite Country Stars Spent Father’s Day

Thomas Rhett is a new dad, and it looks like his first Father’s Day was a lot of fun for him and Willa Grace.
For Father’s Day, Justin Moore gave his dad a grandson! Oh and just for grins he threw in a really cool Crown Royal painting.
Carrie Underwood posted the sweetest tribute to her husband and father to thier son Isiah.
And to Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad. He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be…patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him…I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!! #HappyFathersDay
Justin Moore’s son, South, has some really cute big sisters to look after him.
Jason Aldean got a Father’s Day gift from his wife Brittany. They are due later this year!
Lee Brice posted a beautiful tribute to his father…
Happy Father's Day to the man that is one of the biggest reasons I am who I am today. I have the deepest admiration for you my father, friend, and hero. I've learned so much from you and value every piece of advice you've given. Especially this moment on my wedding day… I believe it went something like this… "Trust me son, she's always right, so just smile and say yes mam" 😉 Thank you for all you've taught me…
Lee has so much to be thankful for on Father’s Day. What a lucky guy!
Hillary Scott of Lady A spent Father’s Day with her family.
We love Jake Owen’s daughter Pearl. What a cutie!