How Your Favorite Country Stars Spent Father’s Day

Thomas Rhett is a new dad, and it looks like his first Father’s Day was a lot of fun for him and Willa Grace.

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there in the world! Missing @laur_akins and Willa today! See y'all tomorrow🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mUK7LI87sI — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 18, 2017

For Father’s Day, Justin Moore gave his dad a grandson! Oh and just for grins he threw in a really cool Crown Royal painting.

I couldn't decide what to get my dad for Father's Day, so I got him a grandson and this awesome portrait from my friends at @CrownRoyal! pic.twitter.com/Y3xPazjzH4 — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) June 15, 2017

Carrie Underwood posted the sweetest tribute to her husband and father to thier son Isiah.

Justin Moore’s son, South, has some really cute big sisters to look after him.

Best big sisters in the world A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Jason Aldean got a Father’s Day gift from his wife Brittany. They are due later this year!

Fathers day gift today from @brittanyaldean . Lil Man is all set with his @georgiafootball gear and his first pair of J's. A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Lee Brice posted a beautiful tribute to his father…

Lee has so much to be thankful for on Father’s Day. What a lucky guy!

Y'all help me. I can't decide who is prettier… A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Hillary Scott of Lady A spent Father’s Day with her family.

Daddy AKA Gpa we are so lucky to have you in our lives! You've always loved us girls with all your heart and given us SUCH an incredible example of a strong, kind, and loving father! 💞💞💞 #happyfathersday A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

We love Jake Owen’s daughter Pearl. What a cutie!