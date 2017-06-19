Only 8 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Garth Brooks Asks Mom Before Helping A Fan Get A Tattoo

June 19, 2017 7:39 AM By Kat on KMPS
garth brooks, Tattoo, Fan

How do you show your love of your favorite artist? Well if you’re a super Garth fan like Kimberly Hardman, you get your favorite singer’s signature tattooed on your body.

Garth Brooks was performing at one of his many shows recently when he saw Kimberly in the audience holding up a sign asking for his help getting a tattoo.

But it wasn’t any tattoo she wanted, it was a tattoo of his signature that she was after according to Rare Country.

Garth brought Kim up on stage so he could “sign her shoulder,” but not before he asked her mother “if it was okay.”

Mom approved and, well, Kim got inked!

 

