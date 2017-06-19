Only 6 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Blake Shelton Rings In His Birthday With The Craziest Cake

June 19, 2017 10:44 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Birthday, Blake Shelton, cake, Father's Day, gwen stefani

Sunday was both Father’s day and Blake Shelton’s birthday, so girlfriend Gwen Stefani made sure to celebrate with a big bash (which included Stefani’s family), documenting the whole thing on social media according to Entertainment Tonight.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

“I get to kiss on the birthday boy,” Stefani wrote alongside a selfie that shows her and Blake smooching.

She also shared pics of Shelton’s armadillo-shaped birthday cake, as well as a snap that shows Shelton putting his arms around Stefani’s dad and giving him a big peck on the cheek, which she hashtagged “#HappyFathersDay.”

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

The festivities also included a video of Shelton seemingly balancing a wrapped birthday present on his head.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

