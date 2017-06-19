Blake Shelton Rings In His Birthday With The Craziest Cake

Sunday was both Father’s day and Blake Shelton’s birthday, so girlfriend Gwen Stefani made sure to celebrate with a big bash (which included Stefani’s family), documenting the whole thing on social media according to Entertainment Tonight.
“I get to kiss on the birthday boy,” Stefani wrote alongside a selfie that shows her and Blake smooching.
She also shared pics of Shelton’s armadillo-shaped birthday cake, as well as a snap that shows Shelton putting his arms around Stefani’s dad and giving him a big peck on the cheek, which she hashtagged “#HappyFathersDay.”
The festivities also included a video of Shelton seemingly balancing a wrapped birthday present on his head.