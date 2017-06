Dustin Lynch has got a great summer gig, – opening for Brad Paisley. As a matter of fact, he’ll be at the White River Amphitheater June 30th and we can’t wait! Lynch says it’s an honor to tour with Paisley because he learned to play guitar to Brad Paisley songs. Lynch will be in good company this summer. Lindsay Ell and Chase Bryan are also opening acts during the tour. Read the story here.