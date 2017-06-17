We’re Sending You Backstage At Watershed In Style!

Listen to New Country @ 94.1 this week to win your tickets to the SOLDOUT Watershed Festival & Premier camp ground + qualify to pick whatever artist YOU want to meet backstage!

That’s right — whether you want to meet Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton or Old Dominion, or any of the other amazing acts performing, we’ll let you pick! Text us the keywords you’ll hear from 6:15a-6:15p this week to 54994, so you can be at the biggest party of the summer rubbing elbows with your favorite artist!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.