Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 16th

1.

A toddler in Seattle recently had a magical day when she ran into a woman she believed to be a real-life princess. According to Buzzfeed, Shandace and Scott Robertson were taking wedding photos in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood when they were approached by a young mother and her daughter, who was holding a book featuring a woman who looked like Shandace and was wearing a white dress on the cover. “It was her princess book, and she would sit and pretend to read it,” the mom, who decided to remain anonymous, recalls. “She showed me the book and was like, ‘Look, there she is!’” After introducing herself to the little girl and giving her a rose from her bouquet, Shandace took some pictures with her young fan. The little girl’s mom has confirmed that she’s since printed the photos and that Shandace is now referred to as “Princess of Ballard” in their home.

2.

Just in time for Father’s Day, Elite Daily has compiled a list of cheap (last minute) gifts that your dad will both appreciate and (likely) actually use. Here are the top 5 ideas (all of which are available online):

A key finder ($25)

Stainless steel tumbler ($22)

A portable electronics stand ($9)

Personalized grilling planks ($15)

A training shirt ($17-22)

3.

A new poll from the Associated Press found that 43% of Americans said they won’t be taking a summer vacation. The top reason for skipping a trip was the cost, cited by 49% of non-vacationers. Another 11% said they can’t take the time off from work, while 3% said they don’t like to be away from work. About half of Americans living in households making less than $50,000 a year don’t plan to take any summer vacation this year, and they’re especially likely to cite costs as a reason. And if your employer gives you paid vacation days, consider yourself lucky: 41% of those surveyed who work full or part time said they do not get any paid time off from their employers to use for vacation. Younger and lower-income workers are especially likely to not get any paid time off.

4.

A lost cat that went viral this week for being a total “jerk” has returned home. A North Carolina woman shared the honest, viral missing ad seeking the return of her 6-year-old female cat Babou that disappeared from her home in Charlotte. “She’s mostly friendly but may run if you try to catch her – she’s kind of a jerk too. She has opinions about things,” Irwin wrote on the poster. Irwin initially suspected a neighbor had found Babou and taken her in, but warned she “is not the kind of cat people would keep.” “She likes to sit on you, but doesn’t want you to touch her,” Irwin said. “She likes to sleep on your head and she’s a talker. She has opinions about things and is very verbal. She will sit next to you, stare you in the face, and start a conversation that is a bit uppity.” (Read more from US Weekly)