Pike Place Market Artist Kitty Mae Covers “Body Like a Back Road”

June 16, 2017 8:00 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Body Like A Back Road, Boot Boogie Babes, DeAnna Lee, kitty mae, line dance, Sam Hunt

If you’ve shopped at Pike Place Market, you’ve probably seen local gal Kitty Mae with her guitar singing for tips. She is a professional busker at Pike Place.

What is a busker? It’s a street performance and the act of performing in public places for gratuities. In many countries the rewards are generally in the form of money but other gratuities such as food, drink or gifts may be given.

After hearing Kitty Mae sing, we asked her to if she’d like to perform with the Boot Boogie Babes. She learned Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road”. We grabbed a camera for a live performance at South Lake Union.

Kitty Mae

If you like what you hear, follow Kitty Mae on Facebook and make sure to tip her when you see her at Pike Place!

https://www.facebook.com/kitty.hughes?fref=mentions

