Kelsea Ballerini’s Fiancé Performs Incredible Country Mashups

Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé, Morgan Evans, might just be one of the cutest couples in country music!

When Evans (who is from Australia) signed his first US record deal with Warner Music Nashville, he shared an amazing mashup featuring his new label mates Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, and Dan + Shay.

Now he’s back at it, showing off his skills with another mashup, this time with songs from Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, and fellow Australian Keith Urban.

Not only is he SUPER talented, but Evans and Ballerini are just beyond adorable together! So supportive of each other and both have such big careers in country music ahead!