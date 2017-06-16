Only 9 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Considers Retirement

June 16, 2017 7:33 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, hockey, Mike Fisher, Nashville Predators

After 17 years and more than 1,000 games played in the NHL, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher may be considering retirement.

With his two-year contract with the Nashville Predators set to expire on June 30, Fisher is weighing his options and, according to The Tennessean, is considering hanging up his skates.

Mike still hasn’t announced his decision, but he does have a lot of non-hockey factors to consider, including his wife Carrie and their son Isaiah.

Fisher tells The Tennessean, “For me, it’s faith, family and then hockey, really. We’ll see where that fits in. I love being part of this group. I had a blast.”

Fisher and the Predators made a historic bid for the Stanley Cup recently, but ultimately fell short to Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Finals.

