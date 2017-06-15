WATCH: Kane Brown Surprises Fans When He Brings Out Lauren Alaina For “What Ifs” Duet

Fans have been asking to see this live duet, and Kane Brown DELIVERED!

While performing at CMA Fest in Nashville this week, Kane launched into his new hit single, “What Ifs.”

After singing the first verse on his own, and with a big smile on his face, Kane Brown looked to the side stage which is when his duet partner Lauren Alaina walked out to the sound of fans excited screams.

The longtime friends who met as kids at their Georgia middle school, were perfectly at ease beside each other onstage, smiling and singing harmony while trading verses on the song according to Taste Of Country.