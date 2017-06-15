Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 15th

1.

One of the most anticipated fights in years is really going to happen. ESPN reports that the boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor will go head-to-head in a 12-round boxing match on August 26 in Las Vegas. Showtime pay-per-view will distribute the clash of the two titans, and it will almost certainly set a record for pay-per-view buys. UFC head Dana White said he expects Conor to make around $100 million for the fight but wouldn’t break down the financials. However, it’s likely that Mayweather’s own take will be more.

2.

A trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda will hang by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls on this morning. The performance will fall (no pun intended) on the fifth anniversary of her daredevil husband Nik Wallenda’s televised high-water walk over Niagara Falls. Erendira will be tethered by her waist as she performs a series of maneuvers on a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet above the water. (Read more from USA Today)

3.

Ryan Seacrest will reportedly return to the reboot of American Idol with a paycheck north of $10 million and an executive-producer title. “Who am I if not the American Idol guy?” he asked the Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. Seacrest’s return took a lot of work. He met with ABC and producer Fremantle North America, and even “huddled” with Katy Perry to convince her to come on as the reboot’s anchor judge for $25 million. But during salary negotiations, his offer was “roughly half the size of its first” because “the new arrangement would require less of its famously busy host,” THR reports. For a minute, he even withdrew his name completely from any involvement in the show. But now he’s back and has Live! co-host Kelly Ripa’s blessing.

4.

IKEA has announced that it is launching a fragrance as part of its move toward “invisible design”–that is, products that evoke a style or mood for people without them seeing anything. The furniture retailer has joined forces with Swedish perfumer Byredo to craft a scent that will be released in 2019. “The collaboration aims at looking into both the role of scent in the home, the carriers and the products as well as exploring innovation in scent, how we can integrate scents in completely new ways,” IKEA said in a statement. “We are also curious to explore the scent of IKEA, if there is one, what does IKEA smell like?” The company has not elaborated on whether the products will come in the shape of room sprays, incense burners or candles. (Read more from PEOPLE)