Country newcomer Russell Dickerson will appear on an upcoming episode of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’.

Dickerson will give a special performance of his Top 50 single, “Yours,” for the newest Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

During the episode, Dickerson’s performance will help set the romantic mood for Lindsay’s date at a private concert for the couple in Hilton Head, South Carolina according to Go NCC.

The new episode will air on Monday (6/19) at 8 PM ET on ABC.