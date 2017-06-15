Only 10 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Have a Listen To Shania Twain’s New Single, ‘Life’s About to Get Good’

June 15, 2017 6:25 AM By Kat on KMPS
Shaina Twain is BACK with a new single AND a new album on the way!

Not only did Shania officially reveal the release date & cover of her new album, she also revealed the first single!

“Life’s About to Get Good” is the lead single from the highly anticipated new studio album, which is her first full album since 2002!

According to Taste Of Country, Twain has said that her divorce from former producer Mutt Lange and the painful years that followed provided the inspiration for her new songs, and “Life’s About to Get Good” definitely has some more serious, darker undertones than what fans are used to.

Twain also admitted that her voice has changed since she struggled with dysphonia and Lyme disease, but fans definitely won’t be disappointed in her long awaited return!

