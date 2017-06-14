REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Thomas Rhett Wins Best Husband of the Year Award

June 14, 2017 7:31 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: best husband ever, destress, Thomas Rhett

Just when we thought Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren could not get any cuter, they do!

Their lives are really crazy right now. Thomas Rhett is on tour, and they just welcomed baby Willa Grace into their lives. Plus
Lauren is REALLY pregnant! If you’ve ever had a baby, you know that your ankles swell. Well who are we kidding, everything swells. And there’s no way you can touch your own feet. You can hardly reach them. Enter Thomas Rhett… Best. Husband. Ever. to rub momma-to-be Lauren’s legs and feet and help her destress.

