Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 14th

1.

Safeco Field, the home of the Seattle Mariners since the stadium opened in 1999, will have a new name after next season. The Mariners announced Tuesday the naming rights partnership with Safeco Insurance will not extend past 2018. “Safeco Insurance has been a great partner of the Mariners dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, including the ballpark naming rights for the last 20 years. We appreciate everything Safeco has done over the years to support our organization and look forward to continuing the relationship in the future,” Mariners president Kevin Mather said in a statement. The Mariners said it has begun preliminary talks with potential naming rights partners, but did not elaborate on who it was talking to. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Calling all nurses! Chipotle will be giving away free burritos to nurses in the United States and Canada today (June 14). Nurses who show a valid work ID will receive a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of any entrée. The deal gives nurses the chance to split the cost of a meal with coworkers, or they could just take advantage of it for themselves and get two meals to eat during those long shifts. It includes all types of nurses.

Chipotle is giving away free burritos to nurses https://t.co/dE2dcXRuPG — TIME (@TIME) June 10, 2017

Calling all teachers! For all your hard work, you can score some free caffeine — with purchase — at Krispy Kreme this summer. Through June and July, teachers who show proper ID can get a free coffee with the purchase of a regularly priced item at participating shops, the company announced on social media.

It's time for teachers to celebrate a great year! Let's celebrate all summer with free coffee w/ purchase (show school ID – select US shops) pic.twitter.com/cY42QVxu8i — krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 7, 2017

3.

You know that weird KFC ad where Rob Lowe, portraying Colonel Sanders, talks about sending the fast-food chain’s new Zinger chicken sandwich into space? Turns out he was dead serious: On Tuesday, the Arizona company World View Enterprises announced that a Zinger will be aboard the first flight of its high-tech balloon, which is reportedly capable of reaching the stratosphere. According to The New York Times, the balloon will stay aloft for four days. Hopefully someone will have consumed the Zinger long before it drifts back to earth.

4.

Have you ever wondered what your state’s favorite emoji is? Even if you haven’t, Reviews.org looked at what emojis 45 states (plus Washington, D.C.) Googled the most over the past year and came up with some revealing answers. Below are some highlights; Elite Daily has a more comprehensive listing:

Poop: Nevada, Oklahoma, Iowa, West Virginia

Side Eye: Georgia, Arizona, Ohio, New Jersey

Crying Face: Florida, Tennessee, Washington

Eggplant: South Carolina – well well what’s happening in South Carolina?