Randy Houser Performs With Johnny Galecki On Drums

Fans catching Randy Houser’s show over the weekend were in for a pretty cool surprise when actor Johnny Galecki stood in for the drummer at two of his concerts.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor first took over the drum kit during Houser’s set at the Taste of Country Lansing concert on Friday (6/9), and later reprised that role at Taste of Country Buffalo on Saturday (6/10) .

Galecki even shared videos from his performances on Instagram, saying it was, “An absolute BLAST!”

According to Rolling Stone, the two first came together to do a benefit show for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in late April. The free show managed to raise $18,000 for the hospital and also spurred a new friendship.

Galecki previously shared a video of the two working on new music in Houser’s home studio. And just last week, the actor served as a presenter at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.