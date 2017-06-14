REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Country Stars Make Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebs List

June 14, 2017 6:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Dolly Parton, Forbes Magazine, garth brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Money

Several country stars have made the cut on Forbes‘ “100 Highest-Paid Celebrities” list for 2017.

Garth Brooks is the highest ranked country singer on the list, coming in at 26th place with 60 million made.

Kenny Chesney earned $42.5 million and Luke Bryan earned $42 million, putting them at No. 53 and 55, respectively.

Dolly Parton notched the No. 71 spot with earnings of $37 million, while Toby Keith and Florida Georgia Line found themselves tied at No. 83 with $34.5 million of income.

Jason Aldean rounded out the country stars with a 98th place finish and $32.5 million earned.

Topping this year’s list was rapper Sean Combs (A.K.A. Diddy), who pulled in $130 million over the last year.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live