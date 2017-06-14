Country Stars Make Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebs List

Several country stars have made the cut on Forbes‘ “100 Highest-Paid Celebrities” list for 2017.

Garth Brooks is the highest ranked country singer on the list, coming in at 26th place with 60 million made.

Kenny Chesney earned $42.5 million and Luke Bryan earned $42 million, putting them at No. 53 and 55, respectively.

Dolly Parton notched the No. 71 spot with earnings of $37 million, while Toby Keith and Florida Georgia Line found themselves tied at No. 83 with $34.5 million of income.

Jason Aldean rounded out the country stars with a 98th place finish and $32.5 million earned.

Topping this year’s list was rapper Sean Combs (A.K.A. Diddy), who pulled in $130 million over the last year.