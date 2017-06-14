Boot Boogie Babes Lounge Takeover at Angel of the Winds TONIGHT!

Tonight DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes take over the Lounge at Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington! It’s FREE with free line dance lessons, plenty of cold drinks, and great live country music!

DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes have taught line dancing all over the Pacific Northwest, and now they are bringing their dancing style to Arlington at Angel of the Winds Casino! Grab your friends and bootS, and let’s get country with it!

Hey Arlington! I'm teaching FREE lessons at @aotwcasino THIS Wednesday 6- 8 pm with @BootBoogieBabes! Come say hi! pic.twitter.com/Yo3paHr4CL — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) June 12, 2017

These ladies are a lot of fun to hang out with and love encouraging others to join in on the dancing fun!

When women support each other, incredible things happen! @BootBoogieBabes 💃 pic.twitter.com/GxNwyCdsbC — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) June 11, 2017

They’ve been rehearsing for their headlining performance at The Spur Festival in Darrington Saturday, June 24th.

From Angel of the Winds Casino’s Facebook page…

Seattle’s very own line dance team, The Boot Boogie Babes will be live in the Lounge! Join us for dancing, drinks, and good music. You might even learn a few dance steps! 🙂

“The Boot Boogie Babes are Seattle’s Line Dance Team! They are coached by DeAnna Lee, a country radio gal that you can hear on local Seattle station 94.1 KMPS”.

