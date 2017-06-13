Sam Hunt Apologizes To Fans After Having To Cancel Show

Sam Hunt had to cancel a concert for the first time over the weekend, withdrawing from his headlining performance at the 2017 Taste of Country Music Festival in New York on Sunday (6/11).

In a message posted on Instagram, Sam said he had to cancel the show because he got sick and had been having issues with his voice.

He says he wouldn’t have been able to do his songs justice in his current state and added that he’d do anything he could to make it up to the fans.

Here’s what he wrote: “New York I’ve never had to cancel a show before but tonight I flat out can’t sing anywhere near as well as I need to do these songs justice. I got sick and I’ve had some issues with my voice. I tried pushing through for a show a couple nights ago and zapped everything I had left. I believe in mind over matter but this time it let me down. I’ll do what I need to do to make it up to all the folks who came out to see us tonight.”