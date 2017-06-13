Luke Bryan Surprises CMA Fest Fans With A Car Ride

A couple of CMA Fest fans were in for the ride of a lifetime over the weekend when Luke Bryan surprised them during their Catch-a-Chevy ride around the streets of Nashville.

During their ride, Bryan hopped in the back of the Chevrolet Equinox they were riding in and joined them in their tour of Music City according to Taste Of Country.

As if a joy ride with Luke Bryan wasn’t enough, the country star had another surprise in store for his fans.

“On behalf of me and Chevy, we have tickets to the Chevy suite tonight,” he told them, gifting them with seats for the big show at Nissan Stadium!