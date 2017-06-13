Garth Brooks Gives His Guitar To Superfan In The Front Row

Garth Brooks puts on an amazing show for every crowd in every city, but the singer made his concert even more memorable for one fan who recently got the surprise of a lifetime.

This weekend, while Garth was performing in Billings, Montana, he spotted a special sign in the crowd.

24-year-old Jeremy Larson was near the stage holding up a sign that read “You are the reason I play guitar.”

“Oh, you play guitar?” Garth asked, after his eyes caught the young man’s poster.

Brooks chatted with Larson about what type of guitar he played, but then the country surprised everyone when he gave his guitar to the super-fan and before singing “Which One Of Them.”

During the song, Brooks shared the spotlight with Larson, who joined in & played along on the guitar.

During his weekly Studio G Facebook Live series, Garth even gave a special shout-out to Jeremy.

“That kid was at every show. I saw that sign behind stage left, behind stage right. I saw it way deep on the floor,” Garth said.

“Jeremy, I love you pal. Thank you. Everybody expresses their love for the music different, for different artists. I can guarantee you this: any artists would be lucky to have somebody like you love their music.”

Following the concert, Jeremy took to his personal Facebook page to express his gratitude for the magical moment according to Rare Country.

He wrote, “Playing with the person you grow up on to the very first song you learned on his guitar!”

In another post he shared, “The past 24 hours have been nothing but a blessing from God! Words can’t even express how grateful I am for everything to have happened to me, and to think 24 years later I got to play a song with GARTH!”