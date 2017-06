Fathers Day is Sunday. Here are some events that might be a fun way to celebrate:

The Redmond Brewers Festival is Friday – Sunday @ Marymoor Park in Redmond.

The Marysville Strawberry Festival is this weekend with a car show, parade and more.

The Edmonds Arts Festival is this weekend.

The Meeker Days Festival is on in Puyallup Friday-Sunday.

The Rock & Roll Seattle Marathon & Half Marathon

Let your Freak Flag Fly at The Fremont Fair!

Fenders on Front Street Car Show in Issaquah on Fathers Day.